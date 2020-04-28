Lowcountry Hope House adapts to changes forced by COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The women of the Lowcountry Hope House show their strength every day. Coronavirus has made that fight even harder.
“What we are doing is preparing the women to go out on their own and live a sober and healthy life.”
“We are women from all different backgrounds, you know, that are recovering from alcohol and drug addiction."
The Lowcountry Hope House helps women all over. It places emphasis on one key skill: financial responsibility. Women are required to work and pay rent to stay in the house.
“You know, a lot of us, we pick up little side jobs, whatever we need to do today. Because that’s how that’s what keeps us sober and that’s how we make our money,” house manager Tina Lagana said.
Coronavirus has made that difficult.
“We still have a few girls that work.”
The board is working with women who can’t work.
“Well, for right now we are certainly not pressing their rent money,” board member Holly Peterson said.
They are focused on not letting the virus impact their recovery.
“So, the virus… it has been stressful but as far as the house and the Hope House, you know it’s just brought us together.”
“The women still have meetings Monday through Sunday. Seven days a week. They still have meetings."
They say events like these can help build the women up.
“It’s something huge and, you know, none of the girls expected it. I believe it’s made the girls stronger.”
“We are just, obviously we don’t want them to leave. This is not a reason for them to pull out.”
The women have spent the last few weeks trying to stay busy. Refinishing furniture to make extra money or planting a garden to become more self-sufficient. All of this to help them in their growth.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.