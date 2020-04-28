Mighty Eighth Museum upgrades online educational tools

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many individuals, stores, and even museums are having to make adjustments due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Some may have found a benefit along the way, like the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.
The museum is empty now, like so many in our area, but the crew in Pooler has used the time to catch up and really improve their online resources.
“Since we are closed we like to say ‘we have switched our route to the target,’ we are still trying to educate about the Mighty Eighth, their role in World War Two, we are just doing it a little bit differently,” said Heather Thies, Director Of Education. “We have a lot of great stories out there and it’s a great way to make it available to the public.”
The museum knows this isn’t just about the immediate community, but it’s about a worldwide audience.
Museum staff and volunteers are posting journals, photos, stories, and oral histories, pulling them out of the archives and bringing them to the people. That includes some documents that they haven’t been able to show before because the items were so fragile and sensitive to light. They’ll take you through the prelude to war, the creation of the Mighty Eighth in Savannah and the role it played to help win the war.
“I plan to continue sharing these stories and honoring the Mighty Eighth as a whole, but as well as these individuals and their amazing stories because some of them are just so, almost unbelievable, and of course they really did happen, so, to get these stories out there to everyone is just, it’s an honor, and it’s been really fabulous to extend all of this so we plan to keep doing it,” Thies said.
The Mighty Eighth does a Facebook Live at 2 p.m. every Thursday and have a different topic each week.
