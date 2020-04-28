Mobile shower unit offers relief for Old Savannah City Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the spread of the coronavirus continues to impact communities across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, in Savannah Tuesday a major gift is now helping address one big issue for the homeless.
It was no small donation, in fact it had to be brought in on a tractor trailer, which itself was no easy task.
But what it provides to those at the Old Savannah City Mission is something many of us may take for granted: a shower.
“Can you imagine not taking a bath for a week? For some of them it’s been more than a week,” said Old Savannah City Mission Connell Stiles.
The Old Savannah City Mission has been as busy as ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
Still offering three meals a day, clothes and more to those in need. But one thing they could no longer offer, was a daily shower.
“It has troubled me so much,” said Stiles.
So, when Compassion Christian Church called with a solution.
“I jumped at the idea! Wow, he just made my day,” Stiles said.
The solution? Offering the Mission their mobile shower unit. A unit originally used to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.
“Many years later it’s made its way home,” said Compassion Christian Discipleship Pastor Bill McGee.
Something they didn’t plan on.
“I actually never expected it to come back from Louisiana personally,” said McGee.
But when it did, they didn’t hold onto it for long.
“We started realizing this was a great need, and we had this ready,” McGee said.
For those at the mission were more than ready for its arrival.
“We had 35 people sign up right away, and everybody has been asking. ‘When is it going to start,’” Stiles said.
The unit offers six showers, a sink, and even a washer and dryer hook up all completely free.
Compassion and the Mission asking for nothing in return.
“This is what we’re supposed to do. Just being called to be our brother’s keeper,” said Stiles.
Instead offering a simple reminder.
“I haven’t forgotten you; I know you exist; I see you and I love you,” said McGee.
The Mission said they also received a donation of towels and washcloths from IKEA, so everyone who takes a shower will get a new clean towel, as well as a chance to pick out new clothes as well.
The showers are available daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The showers are available daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
