No charges filed after Richmond Hill shooting injures 1

“What we’ve discovered so far is that there was some type of verbal altercation and it started to turn a little bit physical, one of the parties that was involved felt threatened and felt his life was in danger so he pulled a gun and fired a shot,” said Captain Sakelarios. "It is isolated, this is a little unusual for us for here in Richmond Hill, the parties involved are not from Richmond Hill they’re from some other cities a little bit farther out, I believe further south like St. Mary’s was one person, one person was from Savannah, one person was from the area of Pembroke, North Bryan County, South Bulloch area somewhere up in there so these aren’t Richmond Hill residents.