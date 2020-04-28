No charges filed after Richmond Hill shooting injures 1

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -A shooting in Richmond Hill left one person injured. That person was taken to the hospital and is recovering.
It happened just after 11:40 pm at the Royal Inn hotel near I-95. The shooter was arrested and after questioning was released due to self-defense; no charges were filed.
Richmond Hill Police say the shooting happened after an argument in one of the rooms at the Royal Inn. They say the people involved are not from here and shootings are pretty unusual for their department.
Investigators spent much of the night into the morning collecting evidence from the hotel room the shooting took place in.
Captain Jason Sakelarios with the Richmond Hill Police Department says they were able to gather blood samples, shell casings, and even recover the gun that was used.
He says officers were able to respond quickly because they happened to have a crew close by.
“What we’ve discovered so far is that there was some type of verbal altercation and it started to turn a little bit physical, one of the parties that was involved felt threatened and felt his life was in danger so he pulled a gun and fired a shot,” said Captain Sakelarios. "It is isolated, this is a little unusual for us for here in Richmond Hill, the parties involved are not from Richmond Hill they’re from some other cities a little bit farther out, I believe further south like St. Mary’s was one person, one person was from Savannah, one person was from the area of Pembroke, North Bryan County, South Bulloch area somewhere up in there so these aren’t Richmond Hill residents.
The investigation in still ongoing
Captain Sakelarios says everyone involved did cooperate with detectives.
