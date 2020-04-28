Savannah African Art Museum going virtual for you to experience collections of art

"Right now, has our gallery tours for gallery one and two, we'll be offering them in French and Chinese because we have staff members and docents who are multilingual so it's nice to be able to offer those options. We're also putting our workshops that we do twice a month so people can do a follow along craft tutorial. Collection closeup, an in-depth look for 10 minutes on one specific object in the collection which is a little more involved than our normal tours,” Stultz said.