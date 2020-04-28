Savannah mayor gives COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave his weekly COVID-19 response update on Tuesday, addressing evolving state regulations to giving an update on city staff and the effort to help Savannah’s homeless.
The mayor did note during the news conference that he saw more people outside and more traffic on the streets this past weekend, and had this to say about his observations.
“I know there’s been many of our citizens who are not wearing face coverings and not observing social distancing," Mayor Johnson said. "Please be warned and advised that we are not out of the woods yet. And this is hardly not time to be complacent or lulled into a false sense of security.”
The mayor is also continuing his request to local churches to keep their congregants home, implementing virtual service options.
