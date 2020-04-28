SC health officials announce 123 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 123 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,735, and those who have died to 192, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported today include 1 in Berkeley County and 1 in Charleston County.
The deaths reported on Tuesday include 14 elderly people in Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Lee (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County.
As of this afternoon, there have been a total of 53,115 coronavirus tests with 47,380 testing negative and 5,735 testing positive. Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
State health officials estimate that 76% of patients have recovered from the virus and 24% remain ill. DHEC said that data is based on the available symptom onset data they have for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, DHEC has released an update on its summary and projections for the virus.
Those projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16, according to DHEC officials.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, April 28 by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Georgetown (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Horry (5), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (2)
DHEC officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
