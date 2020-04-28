Statesboro clinic seeing more cases of child molestation, sexual abuse during shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has rippled into other kinds of cases.
Professionals who help victims of child molestation and domestic violence say they're seeing more victims during this lockdown.
This comes at a time when many of the centers have been forced to close or offer virtual assistance.
Part of the onslaught of cases is from covering more counties. But another part is parents forced to seek care for their kids while they’re out working.
The old house on College Street that was converted to a clinic has been busier than ever during the pandemic shutdown. The Teal House is usually among 70 or so clinics in Georgia serving child and adult victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. They’re now one of only seven still open and seeing victims face to face.
“We’re seeing cases that would normally go to The Sunshine House in Swainsboro,” said executive director Lakeidra Lee. “We’re seeing cases that would normally go to Coastal in Savannah.”
Those cases range from interviews to medical examinations to collect evidence for prosecution. Since March, their caseload doubled. This is partly from coverage beyond their usual four-county region. But they’ve seen a spike in those four counties alone. Lee says many cases come from essential workers being forced to make hasty child care issues with schools or other centers closed.
“These kids are left unsupervised or they’re left with people who might not have an established relationship or not have a trusted adult,” Lee said.
Her worry for the future is that these reports are the tip of the iceberg, that teachers and counselors trained to see the symptoms will identify even more cases when victims return to school.
“We know that we’re not only feeling this now, we’re going to feel this even after things open back up,” she says.
