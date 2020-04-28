Tuesday: Chilly morning, wonderfully sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, it’s chilly this morning. temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s inland and mid to upper 50s at the beach.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-70s or so by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry with a pleasant breeze today.
Evening plans?
The weather will cooperate. Under a mostly clear sky, the temperature cools back into the 70s before sunset, then 60s by mid-evening. Patchy fog may develop, late.
Wednesday features gradually windier conditions and more clouds around as temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s. The chance of showers enters the forecast during the afternoon and evening. But, it’ll remain spotty. A line, or broken line of rain and storms sweeps through Thursday morning ahead of a cold front.
The front sweeps through bringing quickly-improving weather heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.