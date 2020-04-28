Tybee city council to discuss reopening the island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island’s City Council has a lot of issues on its agenda for Tuesday. That includes addressing the businesses that choose to reopen.
Life has been pretty different for the island over the past month. But city leaders are expected to discuss getting the island back to what it was before the pandemic.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already started reopening the state. The latest round of openings took place on Monday, which included dine-in restaurants, but there were still empty sidewalks and closed businesses on the island.
City Council members will discuss how they're going to reopen the island at Tuesday’s meeting. They plan to discuss phases 1 and 2, which includes helping Tybee's small businesses.
"Get them back into their businesses. And, we are looking at ways to help them financially, like immediate cash flow opportunities," said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions.
Council will also look at how to reopen the city's parking lots and beach access points, which have been closed since March 20.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. WTOC will keep you updated on any new developments.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.