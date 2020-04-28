Tybee Island smoking ban to go into effect this weekend; city waves late utility fees for residents & businesses until May 13

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With Georgia’s shelter-at-home order expiring Thursday, Tybee Island City Council held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss plans on reopening the island.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says after thousands of cars were on the island last weekend, they're expecting even more visitors this weekend.
"We won't be surprised if we see up to ten thousand cars crossing the bridge in our traffic count,” Mayor Sessions said.
With good weather on the way, Mayor Sessions says she and the rest of council knew they had to prepare for a possible surge of people.
"We want to be mindful of safety. How do we keep people safe realizing our hands are tied to a big degree? And how do we work with what we got based on what we've seen the last few weeks,” she said.
At the meeting, it was decided that the city's smoking ban will go into effect this weekend between 14th and 16th streets.
Parks and public restrooms will be open, but playgrounds are staying closed for now.
As for lodging, campground reservations made through May 14 will be honored, but no new reservations are allowed.
The city is waiving late utility fees for residents and local businesses until May 13. Mayor Sessions says in order to lend a hand to local businesses, council is looking for investors to match a grant so the city can sell gift cards to residents.
"The idea is to offer a gift card at half the price to consumers, who will then only be able to use it at local Tybee Island businesses and that business would have to come get reimbursed for that piece of it,” Mayor Sessions said.
Other public buildings like the Tybee Post Theater, YMCA, Marine Science Center, and the Lighthouse Historical Society are all closed for now.
Parking lots and beach crossovers on the island are closed. Council is expected to decide whether to open those during a meeting Thursday.
As for city hall, it’ll reopen on May 13.
