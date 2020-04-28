Tybee vacation rental companies prepare to open after restrictions are lifted

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Many vacation rental companies are planning to reopen after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered restrictions to be lifted starting Thursday night.
With many people anxious to get back to normal and start planning vacations, managing partner for Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals said they’ve seen cancellations as far out as August. However, they’ve had people booking for their vacation properties for when the restrictions are lifted.
“It’s good news and bad news, good news because we go back into business," said Keith Gay, with Tybee Beach Rentals. “You know the last 30 days have been devastating to the vacation rental industry and the hospitality industry as a whole.”
For the past month the island has been quiet with not as many visitors coming to the island, which has put vacation rental companies at a standstill. Gay said they’re anxious to get back in business because the virus has not only significantly hurt their bottom line but the island as a whole.
“I would say it’s probably a four to one with cancellations and reservations I think that’s pretty consistent," he said. “Most of my colleagues in the business have indicated that’s comparable to what they’re seeing.”
Even though the governor has lifted the restrictions for businesses like his, he said health and safety is still their top priority.”
I think anybody who’s using any kind of good judgment would recognize that there’s some risk we just don’t know what that looks like and so everybody is being cautious, sanitizing before and after."
Gay said though it will take a while to get back to normal, it’s a process they’re ready to take on.
“It’s a difficult balancing act but it’s one that I think everybody is making every effort to accomplish and after that, it’s kind of a wait and see what happens," he said.
Gay said those who do rent any of their properties they’re asking that they continue to practice safe social distancing.
