Wilmington police search for two women missing since April 15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two women who have been missing for nearly two weeks.
According to a Facebook post, Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, have not been seen since April 15.
They were last seen in the area of Kerr Ave./Randall Parkway, possibly in a dark grey Dodge Dart with South Carolina tags. Paige has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.
