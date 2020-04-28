Wilmington police search for two women missing since April 15

Stephanie Mayorga (left) and Paige Escalera (right), have not been seen since April 15th. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | April 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 7:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two women who have been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to a Facebook post, Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, have not been seen since April 15.

They were last seen in the area of Kerr Ave./Randall Parkway, possibly in a dark grey Dodge Dart with South Carolina tags. Paige has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.

