Claxton Poultry employees continue to produce while implementing pandemic procedures

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks at Claxton Poultry say they’re doing everything they can to protect their employees and your food supply.
Shifts changed in the afternoon as 1,700 employees continue to process chicken and ship it from here. Managers say they didn't waste time when word of a pandemic first started.
“We immediately ramped up our procedures. We started taking temperatures,” Mark Bland, with Claxton Poultry, said.
Their business has changed, but not the volume. Sales of the packages they sell restaurants and fast food chains dropped with no dine-in. But they've shifted to what's selling more.
“People are cooking more, naturally they're going to the grocery stores, and that type of product is what we're producing now.”
He says they contract with local chicken growers so they have more control over the supply of birds and they believe they'll keep that pipeline going so they can keep supplying chicken and avoid any shortage; at least from them.
“I’m confident that we’re doing all we can to make sure we can continue to produce a quality product safely.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.