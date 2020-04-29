Coast Guard searching for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) -The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for a diver that has been missing in the Port Royal Sound since Tuesday around 3:42 p.m.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call for helicopter assistance from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to find a missing 49-year-old man wearing a black scuba suit.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Charleston and a 45-foot response boat from Station Tybee Island responded. Coast Guard crews searched throughout the night and continue to.
