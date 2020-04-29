Community group hosting virtual town halls for candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community group, Concerned Citizens of Savannah, has been hosting public forums with upcoming candidates on your ballot.
Wednesday night was candidates for positions in Districts 1, 2 (uncontested), 3 (uncontested), and 7 on the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board.
To view that forum, please click here and use the password: 1I?y%.2$
Yolandra Shipp, the administrator for the community page, says it was important to her that people still had a way to be informed about candidates even during the age of social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next debate will be for the Chatham County Court System. Please check the Concerned Citizens for Savannah Facebook page for updates.
