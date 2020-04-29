Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to push off the southeast coast today. Winds will be brisk and may gust to 35mph. A cold front will push through the area by Thursday morning. Clouds increase this evening but rain chances hold off until overnight. Some storms are possible but no widespread severe storms are expected at this time. High pressure returns Thursday night into the weekend. We'll be dry and are temps will warm by Sunday. A dry cold front moves in late Monday and lingers into Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds and slightly cooler temps.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 77-83. South winds gusts to 35mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms after midnight, lows 58-63. South winds gusts to 30mph.
Thursday starts with showers and possible storms through 10am then afternoon clearing. Highs 73-76.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny and warm, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
