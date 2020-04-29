Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to push off the southeast coast today. Winds will be brisk and may gust to 35mph. A cold front will push through the area by Thursday morning. Clouds increase this evening but rain chances hold off until overnight. Some storms are possible but no widespread severe storms are expected at this time. High pressure returns Thursday night into the weekend. We'll be dry and are temps will warm by Sunday. A dry cold front moves in late Monday and lingers into Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds and slightly cooler temps.