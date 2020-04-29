ExperCare now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - ExperCare is now providing antibody testing for people in both Richmond Hill and Savannah.
Since making the announcement on Wednesday, they have been swamped with people wanting to get tested, Antibodies are essentially proteins in the blood that the body makes to help find and fight off a specific infection, such as COVID-19.
With a blood sample, the test will determine whether someone may have already had the virus without knowing it.
ExperCare said the tests could be useful for people who are not showing signs or symptoms of the infection and want to know if they might be an asymptomatic carrier.
Antibody testing is being offered at both ExperCare locations in Savannah and Richmond Hill and is covered by most insurance companies. Please click here for directions to either location.
Results are usually shared within one to three business days.
Officials ask that people who do want to be tested to schedule an appointment online or start with a virtual interview first.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.