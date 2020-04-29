Fort Stewart soldiers make sure students are fed

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been a month since Fort Stewart started its meal giveaways for students on post.
Now, the schools are getting help from special volunteers. There are three elementary schools on post, and with school being closed for the rest of the academic year, soldiers on base are making sure students are fed.
Ten soldiers are volunteering their time to help school staff make, load, and pass out breakfast and lunch to Ft. Stewart school families.
Officials 250 meals are given out every day. For many of the volunteer soldiers, this is why the joined the military. They say this is another way to give back to their country, but most importantly, their community.
Today is Sergeant Josua Garo’s third-day volunteering. He says he doesn’t get to see very many students normally, so he’s enjoying volunteering.
“For us seeing the families come and pick the food up for the kids, it’s really awesome," said Sgt. Garo. "I’m glad I’m part of it.”
