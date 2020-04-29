Georgia DPH reports more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 25,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a Wednesday (4/29) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 1,052 . A total of 4,948 confirmed cases are hospitalized, as of noon on Tuesday.
Over 140,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office states Tuesday, April 28 was the largest single day report in new tests since the coronavirus pandemic began. Nearly 13,000 new tests were reported on DPH’s website.
DPH releases new numbers hourly with a new website. DPH’s daily report website includes a map for a county-by-county breakdown of cases as well as graphs to chart the daily reporting of cases and deaths. Please click here to view that data from DPH.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
