34 people displaced, 5 housing units damaged after major fire on Duffy St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a major fire at a string of housing units in the 600 block of Duffy Street overnight.
According to Savannah Fire Rescue, five housing units were engulfed in flames when they arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several fire engines had to be called out to help fight the flames.
The fire is out and firefighters remain at the scene to monitor hot spots. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Firefighters say 34 people have been displaced and the Red Cross has been called to help the affected residents.
Officials have not commented on a possible cause.
We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.