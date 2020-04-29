Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a new state of emergency for South Carolina, extending the circumstances that allow him to continue issuing executive orders he deems appropriate to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency declaration orders must be renewed every 15 days. McMaster has said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy "humming" again by June. He has already begun to loosen the restrictions that have shuttered portions of the state’s business community for weeks. Last week, he said some businesses previously deemed nonessential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — would be allowed to reopen their doors. An official stay-at-home order remains in place.