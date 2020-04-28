Learning the Benefits of Focused Breathing

Pilates instructor shares helpful breathing exercises

April 29, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 1:47 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When most of us hear terms like breathing exercises or focusing on your breath, we think of exercises like Pilates or yoga. Betsy Hughes is a Pilates instructor and integrative nutritionist. She says bringing intention to your breathing has many health benefits outside the Pilates studio.

“Breath can bring us back into a centered state, reducing those adrenaline chemicals norepinephrine and epinephrine and calm the body, which in turn can calm the mind and bring you to a calmer state, which can help with decision making in the moment, response to stimuli in the moment, response to stress. It can also help energize in a state of fatigue.”

This ability to calm down is something that can come in handy right now. Hughes shared some breathing techniques and exercises to try at home:

