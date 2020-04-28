Learning the Benefits of Focused Breathing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When most of us hear terms like breathing exercises or focusing on your breath, we think of exercises like Pilates or yoga. Betsy Hughes is a Pilates instructor and integrative nutritionist. She says bringing intention to your breathing has many health benefits outside the Pilates studio.
“Breath can bring us back into a centered state, reducing those adrenaline chemicals norepinephrine and epinephrine and calm the body, which in turn can calm the mind and bring you to a calmer state, which can help with decision making in the moment, response to stimuli in the moment, response to stress. It can also help energize in a state of fatigue.”
This ability to calm down is something that can come in handy right now. Hughes shared some breathing techniques and exercises to try at home:
