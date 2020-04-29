Liberty Co. valedictorians, salutatorians surprised by school staff

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty and Bradwell high schools’ administration staff boarded a school bus Wednesday, carrying signs and balloons -- a surprise for each school’s valedictorian and salutatorian.
"My mom told me to look out the window and I see a school bus, and then I see this whole entourage behind me, and then all my favorite people come popping out with suprises and good wishes. Here I am, valedictorian,” Liberty County High School Valedictorian Jere Pearson said.
Each of the four students received a sign to proudly display at the front of their home.
Liberty’s Salutatorian, Janell Brown, was in complete shock when she came to the door to see her high school’s staff.
Superintendent, Dr. Franklin Perry, said it was important to find a way to recognize the students’ hard work during their high school career.
Bradwell Institute named Katherine Holandez-Lopez as its valedictorian, and Maryse Azer as salutatorian. Both girls were left speechless at the surprise.
Holandez-Lopez said this isn't how she expected to end high school but she's thankful the district is keeping a tradition alive, even if it's with a twist.
For all the honorees, this will be an announcement to remember.
“This takes the cake honestly,” said Pearson.
As for the Class of 2020′s graduation, the district is looking at possibly pushing it back to July. However, the superintendent says they have not made their final decision yet.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.