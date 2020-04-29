“LowCo Strong” movement giving adults with special needs a sense of purpose during isolation

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -The “LowCo Strong” movement in South Carolina quickly picked up speed and is helping local charities through t-shirt sales. They’ve sold just over 600 shirts, and raised about $6,000 for local organizations so far, including more than $1,000 for the Hungry Heart Restaurant Worker Relief Fund, which is providing free meals every day to local hospitality workers.
Pockets Full of Sunshine is a group for adults with special needs. They are one of the beneficiaries, and were going to help screen print the shirts, but they ultimately weren’t able to because of social distancing. Instead the “rays”, as they call them, for rays of sunshine, designed special packaging for the shirts and are helping to deliver some of the shirts on doorsteps.
Co-Founder of the organization, Carol Bartholomew, said that for a person with special needs having something to do and structure is especially important. Her special needs daughter is one of the adults who helped.
“She was like ‘I got to get to work’, and so it was just a very prideful thing, very meaningful, and knowing the shirt itself was going to benefit local charities, it’s like a win-win for everybody,” Bartholomew said.
If you ordered a shirt, deliveries have begun on Hilton Head Island, and in Bluffton. They’ll start delivering in Beaufort on April 30.
