Lowcountry daycare preparing to reopen for children of essential workers

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Relief is on the way for essential workers struggling with child care. Through the federal CARES Acts, South Carolina is offering child care vouchers in hopes of keeping essential employees working. The state will use a portion of the $63 million provided by the federal government to pay for this
Kids College Childcare workers have already have talked to the kids about how to properly hand wash, but they will be going over that again. They’re also going to talk to the kids about social distancing and trying to stay six feet apart and not touch each other. They even ordered child-sized masks for kids ages three and up to wear- it’s not mandatory, but it is recommended.
Kids College has been closed since April 1, due to COVID-19. After days of deep cleaning, they’re preparing to reopen May 6 to serve essential workers in the Lowcountry.
“We’re doing the no-contact temperature checks, and offering drive-through service for the parents," said owner Shanel van Jarrsveld. "It’s easy for us here to basically offer curbside pick-up and drop-off for their children.”
Most of their employees will be returning to work and receiving hazard pay through the government small business loan.
They care for children aged six-weeks up to ten-years-old. They will allow their previously enrolled children to return, but ask that if parents are able to care for their children, they not send them back yet. That will allow the center to accept children whose parents need to work.
Kids College is the only childcare provider that is Advocates for Better Care, or ABC, certified in the Bluffton and Oaktie Area, so they’re the only ones able to receive the essential worker vouchers.
“We do expect a huge increase in our enrollment, so we do need more staff at the moment," said van Jarrsveld. She said she expects the Department of Social Services to expedite the certification process to get them help, but you do need to be a high school graduate and have previous childcare experience to apply. If you’re in need of work and qualify, you can reach out to Kids College here.
Staff will be wearing PPE, or personal protective equipment, and they’re willing to adjust their hours to help parents in need. They are usually open 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and care for around 100 children. Kids College is licensed to care for 212 children, but under the pandemic, the Department of Social Services has approved them for up to 400 children. They are awaiting DSS approval to use two buildings for more room to social distance.
“I don’t feel comfortable cramming 400 children into this nine thousand square foot building, when we are still trying to keep some sort of isolation,” van Jarrsveld said.
In the meantime, they’re planning how to spread the kids apart, and how to help the school-aged children do their online work as well, but they have decided to separate the children 5 and under from the kids six and up.
Daycares are already subject to pretty strict sanitary guidelines and could be inspected at any time by DSS.
Kids college has also purchased medical-grade air purifiers for each room and will run them on max airflow all day, every day.
The program will last until August 30, 2020 and is not retroactive.
There are no income qualifications, but it is need-based meaning without professional child care, the employee would not be able work.
“. . .parents who are considered essential employees need a safe place for their children to receive child care while they report to work,” said Pam Bryant, Director of Communications at DSS. “Their employment at these essential businesses means they can continue providing much needed services and support to South Carolina citizens during the COVID-19 emergency.”
The CARES Acts child care assistance guidelines has 11 categories of essential workers:
- Emergency services
- Health care and public health workers
- State government programs
- Financial services
- Food and Agriculture
- Gas station workers
- Mechanics
- Water and wastewater employees
- Energy
- Chemical section
- Transit Services
However, not all employees in those categories will qualify.
If you do qualify, the Department of Social Services will reach out and help you set up the child care of your choice.
To start the application process, email Christi Jeffcoat at christi.jeffcoat@dss.sc.gov. In the email, you will need to include your first and last name, a phone number and where you work. In the subject line, they request you put “Essential Employee Child Care Request”.
The vouchers will be sent directly to child care providers. If the price of the care is more than the voucher, parents will need to pay the difference.
For more on how to apply, specific qualifications and resources click here.
