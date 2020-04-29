LYFT drivers prepare to bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rideshare companies like UBER and LYFT have felt the effects of COVID-19 with shelter-in-place orders and people not requesting rides. Now drivers are preparing for people to start using their services again, as the state slowly starts to reopen.
“With the governor reopening Georgia hopefully we can see that rideshare for local pick up.”
That hope is all LYFT driver Keith Bartlebaugh has to go on, after their services were placed on the back burner due to the pandemic.
"Without riders there's definitely a low volume of rides."
He said he’s hoping things start to pickup as restrictions are lifted, but safety is still their top priority.
“As far as safety precautions and things like that for us to take we wear masks, that’s one protection that we can do as a driver to keep us safe," he said. “As far as the passengers as you can see on my vehicle I actually have products that I do keep inside of the vehicle at all times, after every ride I want to make sure that the public is safe so I sanitize my vehicle,” said Bartlebaugh.
He said the company as a whole has also made some big changes.
“LYFT as a company has parted the rides out 15 minutes due to volume and also space,” he said. “The reason why they do that is because they know that they’re going to get a person who’s a little bit closer than 15 minutes, but 15 minutes generally gives drivers the opportunity to actually sanitize their vehicle.”
At the end of the Bartlebaugh said though the company has taken a big hit, they’re hoping the changes make passengers feel safe enough to continue using their services.
