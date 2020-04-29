Marine Products: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.
The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period.
Marine Products shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.
