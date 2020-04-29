Mobile COVID-19 testing center traveling to select Ga. counties next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is bringing a mobile specimen collection center to various counties next week to provide free COVID-19 testing.
The mobile collection center will be at each site for one-day to provide a testing site closer to some residents of the Coastal Health District.
- Tuesday, May 5, 8:30-11:30 am. at Cornelia Jackson Memorial Park, 201 15th Street in Woodbine
- Tuesday, May 5, 1-4 p.m. at the McIntosh County Health Dept. at 1335 Hwy 57 in Townsend
- Thursday, May 7, 8:30-11:30 at the Shuman Gym Parking Lot at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville
- Thursday, May 7, 1-4 p.m. at Smiley Elementary School parking lot, 1530 Georgia Hwy 57 in Ludowici
- Friday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Effingham County Library parking lot at 810 Georgia Hwy 119 in Springfield
No appointment is needed for these mobile testing sites.
Testing is free and it takes about five minutes to swab your nose. Results will be available in a few days, according to the health district.
Call the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 with questions. The center takes calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The existing specimen collection sites in Savannah and Brunswick will continue to serve clients from all areas by appointment only.
