National Museum of the Mighty Eighth finding new ways to make ends meet

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler hasn’t come out unscathed after closing their doors due to COVID-19.
When the Mighty Eighth closed their doors, that meant cutting off a large percentage of their income like many businesses and museums across the country.
“There’s been an impact for sure. This is a really busy time of year for us,” said Mighty Eighth Director of Communications & Marketing Pearl Fyderek.
But sadly, The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is anything but busy right now.
Missing out on not only admissions but also forced to cancel weddings and postpone their annual fundraising gala.
“A little over half of our income is through admissions and these other events we are a venue for,” said Fyderek.
Which means they’ve been forced to change up their approach.
“Right now, we’re focused on ways that people can support from home,” Fyderek said.
While you’re there you can even purchase discounted admission tickets for when they reopen.
But that’s not the only way you can help them out right now.
“You can support by shopping on our online museum store,” Fyderek added.
Maybe even find something to help you pass the time while you’re stuck inside.
Or perhaps find something to look forward to.
“Summer camp each year is just a wonderful experience,” said Fyderek.
Camp they’re hopeful will go on as planned starting in June.
Even though Fyderek says these are tough times.
“It’s very strange to not have a museum full of people.”
They’re focused on a brighter future.
“Just looking forward to a day when the doors will be open again and people will be here.”
Fyderek finding inspiration from the past.
“It puts it in perspective when we’re daily thinking about what these sacrifices were and what these men did.”
Right now the museum tells WTOC they don’t have a set opening date in mind.
They are hoping to be open in time for those summer camps in June, but they will follow any guidelines handed down.
Many of their volunteers are in the high-risk population, so of course, their health and the health of their guests will always come first.
