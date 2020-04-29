Oprah Winfrey is the class of 2020′s official commencement speaker, thanks to Facebook

Oprah Winfrey has agreed to deliver the online commencement address, and she’s not the only celebrity who will be making an appearance. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and other yet-to-be-announced guests will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020, according to a statement from Marne Levine, Facebook’s VP of global partnerships. Students will also be treated to a performance of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus herself in the virtual send-off.