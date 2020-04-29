Recognizing and avoiding excess stress during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Coronavirus numbers we see each day speak only to the physical impact of the pandemic, but there is an inevitable mental toll taken on people who are asked to put their lives on hold for an indefinite period.
Dr. Dean Aslinia, Department Counseling Chair for the University of Phoenix, shared information on stress signs to look out for and ways to avoid becoming depressed during the health crisis.
In a study, Dr. Aslinia says people were most concerned about experiencing increased anxiety as a result of the pandemic out of several possibilities.
They were more concerned about that than not being able to pay their bills, having their hours or salary reduced, or even losing their job.
