Sanitary homeless camp back on track in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday that, “land clearing has started on Dundee Street to make room for a long-term solution to homelessness in Savannah.”
He announced a project known as a "sanitary homeless camp" is back on track. According to the Homeless Authority director in Chatham County, the idea of what’s called a sanitary camp for the homeless has been tossed around for about five years now. She’s just glad plans are finally getting off the ground.
The land actually belongs to the City of Savannah and sits next to The Cove at Dundee tiny house project. Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless Executive Director Cindy Murphy Kelley explained a sanitary camp provides the homeless population with a place to live, use the restroom, take a shower and better avoid significant health risks.
Kelley explained the camp is meant more as a transitional option for the hundreds of people currently living outside in one of the county’s 35 homeless camps.
“We know that there’s been concerns about having something that’s sanctioned by local government. But I think that those concerns have gone away as people have looked at the reality of people who live outside with no way to wash their hands and get cleaned up in a situation where we have a pandemic,” Kelley said.
Kelley added she’s hopeful the project will come to fruition, given this is the first time she’s seen serious interest in a camp like this.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.