Savannah Bananas’ season delayed; 50% capacity allowed at home games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 season for the Savannah Bananas has been delayed until July.
Team officials announced Wednesday that the season is now scheduled to begin on July 1 instead of May 28. Players and coaches will arrive one to two weeks prior to Opening Day.
The team will also put in place new restrictions to help patrons adhere to social distancing guidelines recommending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bananas will play 30 home games, with the last one scheduled on Sept. 3. At the home games, capacity will be limited to 50 percent. If social distancing guidelines are loosened over the summer, the capacity percentage could change.
At the games, groups of fans will be separated by at least 2-4 seats.
Discussions are still taking place on what changes will be needed with food and beverage services to maintain safety and to not affect service, according to team leaders.
The Bananas are currently in discussions with the City of Savannah to develop a plan to enhance cleaning and safety before, during and after games at Historic Grayson Stadium.
Watch the Savannah Bananas’ news conference below:
