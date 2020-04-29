Savannah woman celebrates 93rd birthday with drive-by wishes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah, Ga. woman celebrating her birthday got more congratulatory wishes than she ever expected.
Martha Mills turned 93 years old on Wednesday, April 29. She asked everyone driving by her home near Daffin Park to honk to help her celebrate.
Mills sat by the front window to take it all in. She says many people running or walking at the park stopped to wave and say happy birthday.
The birthday girl says it was a memorable birthday despite different circumstances than normal.
"It means a whole lot. And I think it means a lot to them, too. I hope it does. The cars go by fast, but some of them turn around to come back and say hi,” Mills said.
Mills said she’s had fun with the honks and waves but hopes to celebrate her 94th birthday in a more conventional manner.
