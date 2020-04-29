Statesboro business holds drive for local food pantry

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The staff of one Statesboro hotel hopes to rally people around a food bank that helps hundreds each week.
The economic uncertainty from the pandemic has people focused on taking care of themselves to survive. One business in Statesboro wants your help to help others.
Holiday Inn employees filled the table with what’s already come in this week so far. They organized a food drive to benefit Christian Social Ministries and their food pantry. The hotel’s manager says the lockdown has hurt the hotel and its employees. But they wanted to do something to help others who might be out of food because they’re out of work. While they’re asking for donations, they don’t want anyone to feel unsafe.
“If people come here and they don’t want to come inside due to the pandemic, they can call us and we’ll come outside and get the food from them,” said Charlene Mulligan with Holiday Inn.
She says they’re reaching out to groups and companies they work with to collect what they can to help.
This drive wraps up Friday evening. But they’re already looking at more week-long drives in May and June.
