Wednesday - Increasingly windy; Storms to our west

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s. It’s a bit warmer than it was this time yesterday morning.
Locally, we are dry. But, I’m tracking storms to our west this morning. Winds crank up through the day; gusting 30 to 40 MPH by this afternoon and evening as temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It remains dry today.
Wind blows 15-25 MPH this evening as the temperature cools back into the 70s, then 60s. Rain and storms sweep through our area Thursday morning. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds. Rain moves offshore by mid-morning and pleasant weather returns to our area.
Temperatures heat up this weekend.
