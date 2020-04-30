'Adopt-A-Senior’ program eases isolation of Liberty County seniors

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce has found a new way to ease the burden social distancing has placed on the elderly in the community.
Chamber staff are bringing smiles to some special residents’ faces amid their other daily responsibilities, calling seniors through the organization’s Adopt-A-Senior program. The Chamber’s latest effort to help enrolled residents includes weekly phone calls or FaceTime calls.
Whether they want to talk about how they’re feeling or share a new recipe, Liberty Chamber wants the elderly community to know they have ears to listen.
“A lot of them are lonely and they just want someone else to talk to," said Shima Henderson, communications coordinator for the Liberty County Chamber. "They might have spouse there but then that’s it. They’ve talked to them for a long time, they have nothing else to say, so they enjoy having someone new to be able to talk to.”
To sign up and participate in the Adopt-A-Senior program, click here.
