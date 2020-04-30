Bars in Ga. waiting on governor’s word to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It doesn’t matter if an owner has had their bar for two decades or two months, most say it’s been a tough few weeks. But they hope to be serving up some good times soon.
Bay Street Blues has been a part of Savannah's nightlife for almost 20 years. Co-owner Jessica Walden says the bar has only been forced to close once. But on March 20, she had to turn the lock and hasn't been able to operate the business since.
The closure came just days after an unusual St. Patrick's Day weekend. Walden says although they made enough to help them during the closure, it wasn't nearly the amount of sales that they would usually see during the festivities.
Walden says with the bar mainly being operated by her and her mom, she hasn’t had to worry about employees being out of work. But what she is worried about is her customers who have become family.
Once bars can reopen, Walden says she’s interested in seeking guidance from the city rather than the state. She wants to make sure she’s operating safely.
For now, Walden says she’s just waiting and hoping to be serving drinks again real soon.
Water Witch Tiki is a fairly new tiki bar in the up and coming Starland District. Owner Brigitte Harley tells us she started her business two months before they were forced to close due to the pandemic. She says as much as she wants to get her employees back to work, there’s a lot of decision making when it comes to reopening, like how much inventory to order and how to incorporate the rules from the state.
Harley says she was disappointed to close, especially since putting so much time and effort into the new bar. But she has all intentions of serving up her umbrella drinks soon.
“The fact that we did open and it was going extremely well and everything was on target for predictions and I felt we had a really good staff...it kind of takes the wind out of your sail to have something like this happen,” said Owner Brigitte Harley.
Harley says she’s unsure how many of her staff members will return to work, but she is getting prepared. She recently hired a new bartender who hopes to be mixing cocktails soon.
The shelter-in-place order will expire for Georgians tonight at 11:59 p.m. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to announce Thursday whether or not he’ll renew the order.
The governor has already made several decisions that have eased restrictions already. Things like allowing non-essential businesses to reopen last Friday, or allowing restaurants to seat customers for dine-in service on Monday.
Gov. Kemp also announced that vacation rentals will resume Friday, at the same time the order would be lifted.
