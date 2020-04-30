Bethesda football standout holds socially distanced signing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special, but unique, day for a Savannah high school football standout.
Bethesda’s Jaden Wright didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic keep him from a signing day ceremony. As he signed to play at Presbyterian, classmates and teachers drove by his house to show their support for Wright.
It may not have been the typical signing celebration Wright has long hoped for, but he says the interesting circumstances made it even more fun.
“It was different. I was kind of like, my friend got the whole school to come and it was different. But this one was really different. All the cars going by, even the music playing in the background, I loved it," Wright said.
“We said, well if we can do our social distancing, wear our masks and do the right thing, then we can still have a special moment for him because he deserves it," said Bethesda head football coach Antwain Turner.
Wright says it probably won’t hit him until later this week that he is officially a college football player.
