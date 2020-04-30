Bluffton town council to vote on guidelines for businesses reopening

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton is voting on new safety measures Thursday night. The resolution will provide firm guidelines for businesses that reopen.
The resolution Bluffton is set to vote on was initially proposed as an ordinance, but town council members felt it was too restrictive for small businesses and residents.
The resolution Bluffton's town council is set to vote on is written in full support of Governor McMaster's Executive Order 2020-28.
It lays out guidelines the town would like businesses and patrons to take as they resume normal life in the next few weeks.
The resolution asks Bluffton residents to:
- Wear masks when in retail locations.
- Limit store occupancy to five customers per 1000 square feet.
- Educate customers on social distancing best practices.
- And increase sanitation efforts to fit the needs of the business.
Since they are voting on the guidelines as a resolution instead of an ordinance there is no punishment for choosing not to follow it. It is meant to officially show the town’s support for increased measures to protect citizens from COVID-19.
“We want our businesses to open and I feel like we are doing everything we can on a business side but, it’s about those best practices that are so common sense. So that’s what you will see tonight,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka.
If the resolution is passed it will expire with the rest of the ordinances and resolutions passed by the town under the State of Emergency on May 17, just over two weeks from now.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.