Bulloch Co. seniors visit campus, pick-up graduation items in car line

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A procession of cars might be the last thing seniors expected for this rite of passage toward graduation.
Students and parents picked up caps and gowns and paid final fees they'd normally handle in a crowded cafeteria. For some, it could be the last time they visit campus as a student.
“You drive past here, you see everyone, you see your teachers that you're going to miss. Not seeing them anymore. It's bittersweet,” senior Rachel Angeles said.
Teachers staffed different tables to help seniors check off all the things between them and graduation, while wearing masks and staying a safe distance.
“Not having them in front of us at this important time in their lives is really difficult,” Statesboro High School Principal Chad Prosser said.
Neither could have imagined this end of the year back in the Fall.
“We're taking this one day at a time because I know everything that's happened was for a reason,” mother Barbara Woodson said.
All agreed this graduation season will be one they never forget.
“They don't get to share it with their friends as much as they would normally, but it's still as special occasion.”
Administrators hope to have graduation details nailed down soon, whether it’s a virtual ceremony, some elements of “in-person” or a combination of the two.
