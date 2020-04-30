Coastal Health District sees success in contact tracing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For years, epidemiologists have been using a process called contact tracing when it comes to infectious diseases. Now more than ever, health officials said this process is needed to stop COVID-19.
The Coastal Health District’s epidemiologists, which include local medical students, spend more than 12 hours, 7 days a week sitting on a phone, taking notes and entering data. It’s a job not many can do, but it’s necessary.
“Contact tracing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Sean Bear, an epidemiologist with the CHD.
According to Bear, one infected person can infect 2-3 people. Once that infected person is identified and isolated, contact tracers will find and reach out to every person the infected individual came in contact with, then have those people tested and quarantined.
“If we can identify somebody who may have been exposed and is not exhibiting symptoms, we can place them under quarantine and prevent them from developing symptoms, spreading the virus while asymptomatic and really decreasing our numbers,” said Bear.
The CHD has taken an aggressive approach when it comes to tracing. If the tracers can’t reach a person by phone, they will reach out by mail or work with the local Emergency Management Agency.
Bear said, so far, it’s been successful.
He said the district had only 1.5 percent of positive cases within Georgia last week.
“We had close to 20 percent of the contacts in the state. So Coastal Health District has really done a great job of identifying contacts and following up with them," said Bear.
The epidemiologist said another part of stopping the spread of the virus is responsibility; taking responsibility for your health and others by following the state’s precautions.
