Create Your Own Wax Relief Artwork

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you looking for a fun new activity to work on with your kids? Maybe you just want to try something creative. Local artist Amiri Farris can show you how create a wax relief with a crayon, candle and watercolors. Amiri has created an non-profit organization to help artists in the Lowcountry and Savannah like him who are struggling financially during the Coronavirus. It’s called SLAY, which stands for Support Lowcountry Artists Y’all.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.