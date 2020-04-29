Create Your Own Wax Relief Artwork

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you looking for a fun new activity to work on with your kids? Maybe you just want to try something creative. Local artist Amiri Farris can show you how create a wax relief with a crayon, candle and watercolors. Amiri has created an non-profit organization to help artists in the Lowcountry and Savannah like him who are struggling financially during the Coronavirus. It’s called SLAY, which stands for Support Lowcountry Artists Y’all.