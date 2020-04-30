Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push east fo the area today. This will allow for cooler temps and drier air. High pressure builds in tonight into the weekend. We'll see lots of sun with warming temps, maybe some 90s Sunday and Monday. A dry cold front moves in Monday night and lingers into Tuesday. The front will push further north Tuesday before another cold front sweeps in from the west Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and possible storms.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a showers, highs 72-77. West winds may gust to 25mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 51-57. West winds 10-15mph.
Friday will be sunny, breezy and mild, highs 75-78. West winds may gust to 25mph.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
