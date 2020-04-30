Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push east fo the area today. This will allow for cooler temps and drier air. High pressure builds in tonight into the weekend. We'll see lots of sun with warming temps, maybe some 90s Sunday and Monday. A dry cold front moves in Monday night and lingers into Tuesday. The front will push further north Tuesday before another cold front sweeps in from the west Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and possible storms.