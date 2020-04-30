Facebook page aims to help bring business to Savannah food trucks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no such thing as a group called the Food Truck Force in Savannah.
“It started with about four or five trucks, and after that it’s like 18 strong now,” Bayou Café owner Vincent Zambito said.
Zambito said when restrictions were initially put on restaurants, many in the industry with food trucks took to the streets, private lots and neighborhoods to put a dent in lost revenue. To help all the restaurants and food truck operators nail down a schedule and rotation, the Savannah Food Truck Force was created.
“It’s definitely a family group. Everybody is not in it for themselves, although we all have our own bills to pay. Everybody shares information and lets us know what the best spots are, best times to go. We try to share numbers if we can, different things like that; how many meals we did,” Zambito said.
He said the supplemental income is nice, and helps keep employees, bills, mortgages and rents paid.
Zambito has volunteered his time to schedule all of the trucks’ locations, days of the week, things like that. If you are interested in participating, or having one of these trucks in your neighborhood, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.
