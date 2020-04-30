Free COVID-19 testing available in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Free COVID-19 testing is now available in Montgomery County.
The testing site is set up like a drive-thru. It's intended to be a quick and easy way for people to get tested.
Melissa Brantley, the public information officer with the South Central Health District, said the district is trying to expand testing to all 10 of its counties. Montgomery County held their first day of free testing at their mobile site at the health department on Thursday.
Brantley said the process is fast and people don't have to call ahead. The site isn't using the rapid testing kits, but people can expect results within 48 hours.
"We don't want to discourage people from coming out. So if you even have mild symptoms, maybe you had a headache or you've had a scratchy throat, and you've wondered 'could I have COVID,' 'could this be COVID,' come on out and let us test you. It also lets us see in the community how much of a community spread of COVID we actually do have,” Brantley said.
The next testing days in the county will be on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia National Guard mobile site at First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon, 120 South Railroad Ave., and again on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County health department.
