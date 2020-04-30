Good News: Heyward House releases film about Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’ve been cooped up inside for weeks, here’s a chance to explore one of the Lowcountry’s historic communities.
The health crisis has thwarted most Spring movie releases. But the timing couldn't have worked out better for "Bluffton - a May River State of Mind.''
“We were planning a big premiere party and we got preempted by COVID,” said Kelly Graham, Executive Director of Historic Bluffton Foundation.
But the show has gone on for the documentary that tells the story of Bluffton through the eyes of people who know it best.
The 40 minute film is available for free viewing and downloading through the Heyward House, historic Bluffton’s museum and welcome center.
“A lot of people know about Bluffton and where we are, but they don’t know the back story. So, this will be good for Blufftonians and visitors. It began as an oral history project, so these are interviews with 21 of our local residents who each have their own unique perspective and story to tell about Bluffton. Some were born here, many grew up here, some spent the middle of their lives here. So, we’ve got a lot of different perspectives about life on the May River here in sleepy Bluffton.”
The Historic Bluffton Foundation, who produced the film, also has a positive outlook on the timing for the release - believing that more people might see it now with a temporarily captive audience anxious to get out and discover Bluffton without having to leave their home.
“We didn’t plan it that way, but our editing finished a couple of months ago and we tied a bow around it and decided it was time to do a presentation. It’s a great time for people to enjoy and use technology, media and maybe learn something in the process.”
Dana Rose, of Mine Studios in Bluffton, shot the interviews and edited the film for the Historic Bluffton Foundation.
You can watch it at heywardhouse.org.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.