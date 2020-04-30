Good News: Heyward House releases film about Bluffton

“A lot of people know about Bluffton and where we are, but they don’t know the back story. So, this will be good for Blufftonians and visitors. It began as an oral history project, so these are interviews with 21 of our local residents who each have their own unique perspective and story to tell about Bluffton. Some were born here, many grew up here, some spent the middle of their lives here. So, we’ve got a lot of different perspectives about life on the May River here in sleepy Bluffton.”