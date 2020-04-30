Gov. Kemp extends public health state of emergency order until June

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order extending the public health state of emergency until June 12.
According to the governor’s office, the extension of the public health state of emergency is to “continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing, and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region.”
The executive order will require medically fragile and elderly people in Georgia to continue to shelter-in-place until June 12.
The statewide shelter-in-place order for other residents of Georgia will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. Gov. Kemp said in a video posted to social media that he would still recommend Georgians stay home whenever possible. Social distancing guidelines are still in effect.
Bars, nightclubs, and amusement parks have to stay closed through at least May 13th. The Governor left open the possibility of extending that date.
Businesses that can reopen must screen employees and customers. Most have to limit capacity either to 50 percent of fire capacity or to 10 customers per 500 square feet. Those guidelines vary by industry, but they are in effect through May 13th.
Long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities, will be required to continue enhanced infection control protocols to keep residents and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kemp has already begun reopening certain business in Georgia with guidelines. Select non-essential businesses like hair and nail salons and movie theaters were allowed to open on Friday, April 24 with restrictions. Restaurants were allowed to begin seating and serving patrons on Monday, April 27; again, with social distancing guidelines and restrictions.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, Georgia had conducted a total of 149,044 COVID-19 tests across the state. Over 26,000 confirmed positive cases and over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state.
