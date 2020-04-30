HanesBrands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.
HanesBrands shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 44% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBI